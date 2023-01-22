Every Southerner Who Has Won The Presidency, Usually Wins From Lagos To Calabar – Osita Chidoku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osita Chidoku, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who doubles as a former minister of ation during Goodluck Jonathan’s regime, has stated clearly that the presidential candidate of his political party, Atiku Abubakar, would win the forthcoming presidential election.

While speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Chidoku said that the election wouldn’t be a walk in the park but noted that Atiku would come out victorious because of his resilience and also because the PDP is a pan-Nigerian coalition.

Further speaking, he said, “Every time a Southerner has won the presidency, the Southerner would win from Lagos to Calabar.” In 2011, the only state Jonathan lost was Osun, which voted for Nuhu Ribadu. You win from Lagos to Calabar and then win the middle belt, and then you go to Adamawa and Taraba to get your 25% in the north. That means the opposite of the north is the south, not the east or west.

Source: Channels Television.

