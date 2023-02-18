Every Political Party Needs To Move Money Around On Election Day But Not To Bribe Voters- Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has revealed why political parties are expected to move money around on the day of election.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, Festus Keyamo who argued that it is not wrong for political parties to move money around on the day of election, said the money that will be moved is needed to provide food for party agents on the day of election and not for the purpose of vote buying.

Festus Keyamo noted that on the day of election, it’s expected that party agents do not leave their polling units from 8am to 10pm in some cases, so it is necessary for them to be provided with money they can use to buy food or drinks whenever they are hungry.

Festus Keyamo said “every political party needs to move money around on election day but not to bribe voters. You have appointed agents across polling units across the country. You need to give these agents stipends because, you need them to wait and this is legitimate money approved by law not bribe, you need to wait from 8 when the voting starts, you need to wait at times till 10 in the night.

“These agents need to be in place, don’t leave there for one hour, because when you leave, they may manipulate your votes, so the party requires them to stay and don’t leave there. When they stay, they need to drink, that’s what is done to agents.”

