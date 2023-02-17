NEWS

“Every Party Needs to Move Money Around on Election Day, Including Peter Obi” –Keyamo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With barely 1 week left to the long-awaited presidential elections, Festus Keyamo (SAN), the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, APC Presidential Campaign Council, recently disclosed that most active political parties in the country would need to move around with physical cash for the easy running of elections and not for bribing voters or electoral officers, among other agents.

While speaking on Friday night during a programme titled “The Verdict 2023,” aired on Channels TV, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment explained that there were stipends approved by law to be given to agents of political parties to wait at the voting centres until voting starts and the collation of votes is properly done to avoid manipulation.

He said, “Every political party needs to move money around on election day, not for the bribery of voters because you have appointed agents across 177 polling units across the country.” Nigerians need to know that they are telling them lies, including Peter Obi, who says, “They don’t spend a shi shi, they are telling them lies, they move money around.”

He added, “You need to give these agents stipends because you will need them to wait, and this is legitimate money approved by law; it’s not a bribe.” These agents may wait from 8 a.m. when voting starts until sometimes 10 p.m. in the night, and when they wait, they’ll need to drink Coke, Pepsi, and bread.

Watch his interview here.

Extraordinaire432 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Same El-Rufai Who Disobeyed Court Order & Demolished Buildings Is Also Criticizing Buhari -Bwala

8 mins ago

Man Laments As Everything Inside His Shop Got Burnt By Fire Except Peter Obi’s Photo

15 mins ago

‘I Am On Record As The Only Person In History Who Won Election Across 18 LGAs Of Edo’ – Oshiomole

18 mins ago

PDP 2023: South-West PDP Back Atiku After G-5 Defiance

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button