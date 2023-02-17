“Every Party Needs to Move Money Around on Election Day, Including Peter Obi” –Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With barely 1 week left to the long-awaited presidential elections, Festus Keyamo (SAN), the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, APC Presidential Campaign Council, recently disclosed that most active political parties in the country would need to move around with physical cash for the easy running of elections and not for bribing voters or electoral officers, among other agents.

While speaking on Friday night during a programme titled “The Verdict 2023,” aired on Channels TV, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment explained that there were stipends approved by law to be given to agents of political parties to wait at the voting centres until voting starts and the collation of votes is properly done to avoid manipulation.

He said, “Every political party needs to move money around on election day, not for the bribery of voters because you have appointed agents across 177 polling units across the country.” Nigerians need to know that they are telling them lies, including Peter Obi, who says, “They don’t spend a shi shi, they are telling them lies, they move money around.”

He added, “You need to give these agents stipends because you will need them to wait, and this is legitimate money approved by law; it’s not a bribe.” These agents may wait from 8 a.m. when voting starts until sometimes 10 p.m. in the night, and when they wait, they’ll need to drink Coke, Pepsi, and bread.

