‘Every Igbo Man Who Owns Property In Lagos State Does So Legitimately’ – Chief Iwuanyanwu

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has alleged that every Igbo man who owns a property in Lagos has gotten it through a legal means. Iwuanyanwu who spoke in Lagos during the first official tour of the South West state, he stated that Igbos have a distinct history of having lived in Lagos state before 1914. He however noted that despite being aware of this history, the Igbos have never tried to claim any state that is not theirs. According to him, the lands owned by the Igbos in Lagos state were legitimately acquired.

He said, ‘Some Igbos lived in Lagos before 1914. We have a character in Igbo land which makes us different. We know that we have a home and our home is in Eastern Nigeria. Wherever we go, we know we are visitors and we have never gone anywhere to claim their land. Every Igbo man who owns property in Lagos state does so legitimately. We have not come to preach a sermon that God gave us the land in Lagos. We paid for it.”

[Extracts From Vanguard paper]

