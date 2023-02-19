Every Governor Have Cabal, It’s Called State Cabal, The President Cabal Is Federal Cabal- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, an outspoken activist, allegedly said that every governor in the country is part of a conspiracy in a recent tweet that he made on his microblogging platform, Twitter, just a few minutes ago. In his statement, Shehu Sani made it clear that any governor who was a member of a cabal was considered to be part of a state cabal.

However, Shehu Sani continued by claiming that in addition to the state cabal, there was also the presidency cabal, which he added to his previous assertion.

Shehu Sani brought his remarks to a close by asserting that the Federal Cabal was the President Cabal in the country.

Below is what Shehu Sani wrote about it in his tweet:

“The cabal that each governor belongs to is known as the State Cabal. The cabal of the President is known as the Federal Cabal.”

