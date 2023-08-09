Ever since United States invaded Iraq to remove a dictator, is democracy in Iraq today?–Umar Ado

Dr. Umar Ado, a former Special Adviser under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and a historian with nearly a decade of lecturing experience at the Defence Academy in Kaduna, has shared his perspective on the possibility of ECOWAS employing military action against the coup perpetrators in Niger.

In an interview with NTA, Ado highlighted the significance of Article 3 of the United Nations, which emphasizes the prohibition of meddling in the internal affairs of another nation. He noted that transgressing this principle could lead to complications. Ado pointed out the precedent set by the United States when it formed a ‘coalition of the willing’ to intervene in Iraq, toppling a dictator and attempting to establish democracy there. He questioned whether Iraq has genuinely achieved democracy today.

Ado further revealed that Article 2-3 of the African Union reinforces the concept of non-interference in a country’s internal matters, serving as a fundamental aspect of international relations that sustains global peace. He emphasized the principle that “might is not right” and highlighted the equality of states in this context.

The historian expressed concern that departing from the essential principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations, which forms the bedrock of international law and peace, could result in serious repercussions. He cited the example of the United States’ intervention in Iraq, which aimed to replace a dictator with democracy but didn’t yield the intended outcome. Ado extended this line of thinking to other countries like Syria and Afghanistan, where interventions similarly raised questions about the efficacy of such actions.

In his words, “Now the moment we trample upon this basic principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of another country which is central in maintaining international law and peace, then we will go into problems. We have seen that in Iraq. The United States organized its own ‘Coalition of the willing’ and then invaded Iraq to remove a dictator and then put in democracy. Is democracy in Iraq today? Then in Syria, Afghanistan, and so many countries. So might can not be right”.

He cautioned against assuming that might justifies such actions, using historical instances like the Iraq invasion as examples of how such interventions might not always yield the desired results. Ado’s perspective illuminated the potential pitfalls of disregarding international principles that aim to preserve peace and equality among nations.

Check the video (20:48)

