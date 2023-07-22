Ever since BAT was inaugurated on 29th May, Hope Uzodinma has spent only 5 days in Imo state– Gozie Nwachukwu

Gozie Nwachukwu, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, has accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of neglecting the issue of insecurity in the state. Nwachukwu pointed out that unlike other South-East governors who have been actively addressing security challenges in their respective states, Governor Uzodinma has not taken similar action in Imo State.

The PDP chieftain said that Governor Uzodinma has been conspicuously absent from Imo State for a significant period. Nwachukwu revealed that since the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu, Uzodinma has reportedly spent only five days in the state. On the day of Tinubu’s inauguration, Uzodinma allegedly left Imo State to attend the ceremony, and he did not return until the swearing-in ceremony of the Imo State House of Assembly members, which he attended.

Nwachukwu disclosed that shortly after the assembly members’ inauguration, Governor Uzodinma left for Abuja again. According to Nwachukwu, Uzodinma’s presence in Imo State was sporadic, with only occasional appearances. One such instance was when he attended the Imo Law report on a Saturday, but even then, he soon returned to Abuja, as evidenced when he was seen there on Sunday during the reported attempt to remove the APC National Chairman.

In light of these circumstances, Nwachukwu questioned the Governor’s effectiveness in addressing the concerns of Imo State while he seemed preoccupied with matters in Abuja. He criticized Uzodinma for making statements about the APC government’s efforts on palliatives while not holding the relevant positions in the ministries responsible for such matters, such as the Minister of Finance or Economic Planning.

The situation raised concerns among Nigerians as they wondered why Uzodinma seemed to be making important decisions and statements from Abuja rather than being actively present in his own state, where issues like insecurity needed urgent attention. The accusations by Gozie Nwachukwu have added fuel to the ongoing political discourse surrounding Governor Uzodinma’s commitment to addressing the security challenges in Imo State and his focus on the state’s welfare amid his alleged frequent absences.

