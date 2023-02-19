This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Even When PDP, LP And NNPP Were Together, We Defeated Them With 4m Votes – Festus Keyamo

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress will win the forthcoming presidential election because it is the most popular party in Nigeria.

He said that when one looks at the baseline of the recent elections, one would admit that it would be difficult for the APC and its candidate to lose the forthcoming election.

In the report which was made by The Punch on Sunday, he said that when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) were together during the last election, the APC defeated them at the presidential election with 4 million votes, not to talk of now that they have broken up into three.

He said that even if they were still together, they would have a huge task of bridging the 4m votes, and described their breakup as a sign of weakness.

He said – “It is a very simple calculation, forget about all the noise going around. The split we see today in the opposition parties facing the APC, in form of PDP, LP and NNPP is an indication of weakness. It is a simple calculation, and even when they were together as PDP just three and half years ago, we defeated them with 4 million votes. So they have a task of bridging the 4 million votes.”

Speaking further, he added – “Even if they were together, they still have a four million votes deficit to close up in the last election, not to talk of now that they are split into three, where are the votes going to come from? That’s the question we are asking, and we waiting for the Nigerian electorate to answer that in a few days time.”

What do have to say about these comments from Keyamo about the forthcoming election? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

Content created and supplied by: Richiehenshaw

News )

