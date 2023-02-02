Even Though Philip Had 3rd Class, He Should Know Edo Youths Have 1st Class Brains – Oshiomhole

The deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has come under fire from the former governor of Edo state and former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for acting arrogantly toward him. He said that he showed Philip and Governor Obaseki around Edo state in 2015 while running for the APC during one of his campaigns in Okpekpe.

He claimed that they had broken every promise they had made to the populace at the time. The deputy governor needs to realize that he doesn’t share the same viewpoint as the Nigerian youth, according to Oshiomhole. He claims that young people are more informed and are aware of what to do in the 2023 election. Oshiomhole claimed that Philip Shaibu had displayed a fair amount of disdain during his campaigning.

He declared, “All the promises Philip and Obaseki made to me back in 2015 have not been kept. All of their statements are on file with me. Philip should be aware that Edo youth have first-class minds, notwithstanding his grade in third grade. He cannot visit in order to fool the populace. I’ve also advised the youth not to participate in the election duel; while I sympathize with their complaints, they should be prepared to use PVC as a weapon in battle.

Follow the link to watch the video:

https://fb.watch/irORUmZ5_h/

Content created and supplied by: modulus123 (via 50minds

News )

