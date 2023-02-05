Even though Obi is my enemy, I sent my people to stop the villagers from ousting his supporters—Asari Dokubo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An incident that occurred at Usokun village, which is part of the Degema local government area of Rivers State, has been revealed by Dokubo Asari, a former militant leader from the Niger Delta.

Asari said in a video posted to YouTube that locals in Usokun attempted to drive away Peter Obi’s followers when they tried to establish a Labour Party secretariat there. Even though he views Obi as an opponent, he claimed that when he learned what was happening, he quickly deployed his people to make sure that the secretariat was established.

In Asari’s exact words: “The other day Labour Party was opening their secretariat, they [villagers] went to stop them so even though Obi is my enemy, I have to send my people to go and stop them and they put up the secretariat if not they wanted to stop them from putting up the secretariat. People in the village said there is an order for them not to allow any other party to campaign so they just enforced it.”

Watch video here.(43:30)

