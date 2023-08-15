Even those who vote for BAT are regretting it today; I’m sure Tribunal will do the right thing-Emmanuel Ogidi

Emmanuel Ogidi, former PDP national chairman (South-South), said that even those who voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last presidential election are regretting it today, and he is very sure that the Tribunal court will do the right thing.

Emmanuel Ogidi made the statement in an interview with Arise during the day program, when he was airing his view on the state of things in Nigeria, and how the ruling party has not lived up to expectations.

Emmanuel Obidi began by asking whether people can remember when Buhari was in power, he said Buhari would always accuse the PDP of all their mistakes. he said now it is Bola Tinubu, and whose position as the President of Nigeria is being keenly contested in court. He said people can still remember the INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmoud who after the election, said that the aggrieved parties should go to court.

“It is a very sad thing but we are in the court. But you know, every Nigerian know that they regret the whole thing. Even those who voted for BAT they are regretting it today. But I know the court will do the right thing. Because they are also feeling the pinch.”

Watch video here (6:16)

