‘Even The President Knows Things Are Difficult’ – Orji Kalu Begs NLC Not To Embark On Strike

Orji Uzor Kalu, a senator from Abia, has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to abandon its planned statewide strike.

In a statement posted on his social media account on Sunday, Kalu made the plea, claiming that everyone in Nigeria, including the rich and the poor, are being negatively impacted by the current situation.

The Nation report that, He asserted that even President Bola Tinubu is aware of the current economic difficulties facing the nation and that any decision by the NLC to go ahead with its scheduled strike action would be laughable.

According to Kalu, the federal government is making a lot of effort to boost the economy, thus the NLC should be patient and give the new administration time to get things done.

“With all sincerity, I implore the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) not to mock the economy with their intended strike. All Nigerians, rich and poor alike, are going through a difficult moment. As a labour employer, I am aware of how challenging things are. Even the President is aware of how challenging things are. I beg the NLC to be patient with the incoming administration. The NLC shouldn’t further harm the economy by going on strike when the government is working hard to revive it.

Let’s try to be patient with the incoming administration, he remarked in the video that was uploaded on his timeline.

The Nation report that, On August 2, 2023, the NLC has announced its intention to go on a statewide strike. The labour union claimed that by going on strike, they were freeing Nigerians from the “poor policies” of the government.

