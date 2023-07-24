Even Lamidi Apapa Made It Clear That His Battle Is Not Against The Candidacy Of Peter Obi– Chris Nwaokobia

Chris Nwaokobia, who leads the CountryFirst Movement, recently discussed the stance of Lamidi Apapa in relation to Peter Obi’s candidacy. During an interview on the Morning Show program with Arise , Nwaokobia shed light on the complex situation surrounding the faction led by Lamidi Apapa, which is currently entangled in legal proceedings. The faction is seeking recognition in court, and there are concerns that if they win, it could undermine all the claims made during the election tribunal, especially in regards to Peter Obi’s candidacy under Julius Abure.

Nwaokobia clarified that Lamidi Apapa had at one point stated that his battle was not directed against Peter Obi’s candidacy. However, he also pointed out that Apapa later contradicted himself by disputing everything that took place under Abure, implying that the election primaries, including Peter Obi’s, should not be considered valid.

The CountryFirst Movement leader went on to discuss the complexities surrounding Lamidi Apapa’s position, referring to it as a ‘puppet on the puppeteer’ scenario. This seems to indicate that there may be influences at play that have led to conflicting statements regarding the legitimacy of Peter Obi’s candidacy.

Nwaokobia said that the case currently before the presidential election tribunal does not solely revolve around Lamidi Apapa’s authenticity or claims. Instead, the focus is on other matters, and it’s worth noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already recognized Peter Obi as the authentic candidate of the Labour Party.

The situation remains intricate, with legal battles and conflicting statements adding to the complexity of the matter. The outcome of Lamidi Apapa’s court case could have significant implications for the election tribunal’s findings and the recognition of Peter Obi’s candidacy. However, Nwaokobia’s statements emphasize that the core issue at the tribunal extends beyond Apapa’s claims and centers on other aspects of the election process.

