Even If You Put Your Bible On Your Head & Chest, You Will Not Win This Election – Wike To Tonye Cole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of both Presidential and governorship campaign, many Nigerians, including top politicians have been sharing their views regarding the candidates and their chances in the forthcoming election.

Based on these notes, the current governor of Rivers State, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike while addressing the people during the governorship campaign rally in Rivers State has taken a swipe at the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Tonye Patrick Cole.

According to the PDP chieftain and the current governor of Rivers State, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, he noted that the co-founder and former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group, Tonye Patrick Cole will not emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election in Rivers State even if he put his Bible on his head and chest.

Governor Nyesom Wike also noted that Tonye Patrick Cole knows that he’s not a pastor, but still claims to be one, adding that he’s saying he did only two flyovers, whereas his boss, Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation, did nothing for the Rivers State people.

While addressing the people, governor Nyesom Wike said, “You (Tonye Patrick Cole) said you are a pastor, may God forgive you. You know you are not a pastor. For this election, if you like to carry the Bible on your head and chest, no way. I watched him on television yesterday, he said all the flyovers are done by two local government. Ask him where he is living? Where is his house? How many flyovers did his boss, Rotimi Amaechi, do? It shows you that he does not even know what governance is in Rivers State”.

You can watch the video below…

https://youtu.be/q1BXO9QRoLs

Sunday123 (

)