Even If You Draw Me A Thousand Times To Talk About Peter Obi, I Won’t —Soludo to Seun Okinbaloye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prof. Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, said in an interview with Channels Television that he will not allow the channel’s TV correspondent, Seun Okinbaloye, to draw him into talking about Peter Obi. He added that even if Okinbaloye draws him a thousand times to talk about Peter Obi, he won’t do it.

He added that the previous time he did it, he succeeded in getting what he desired. But he added that he would only want to concentrate on that since he is now the party’s national leader.

He stated, “I don’t want you, and I will fight against you while attempting to pull you once more.” You recall that the last time we were here, you began by bringing up Peter Obi. I explained why you were doing so, and you persisted until you got the response you were after. I can promise you right now that I won’t be drawn into that conversation, no matter how many times you try.

What’s your opinion on this? Kindly share your thoughts below.

Video Credit: Channels Television (11:00)

Aded1seun (

)