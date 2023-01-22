Even If You Carry Your Bible On Your Head, You Will Not Win This Election —Wike to Tonye Cole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, made this prediction while campaigning for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) there. He said that even if Tonye Cole, the APC candidate for governor of Rivers State, wears a bible on his head and chest on election day, he will still lose.

Wike only made two flyovers in his state, he said, and he saw Tonye Cole on TV. Wike claimed he wouldn’t have made such a remark if he had been more familiar with the complexities of Rivers State’s administration.

mistakenly said to him, “You (Tonye Cole) said you are a pastor; may God forgive you. You’re no preacher, that much is obvious. No candidate for this election should wear a Bible on their torso or shoulders. Yesterday, I caught a glimpse of him on TV, and he explained that two municipalities handle all of the flyovers. I’m curious as to where he’s been putting down roots. Exactly where does he live? To what extent did the former minister who served as his employer undertake flyovers? Proof positive that he has no idea what good government looks like in Rivers State.

Respected Audience, Leave your feedback on this thread; I value your input.

Loyalnews (

)