NEWS

Even If You Carry Your Bible On Your Head, You Will Not Win This Election —Wike to Tonye Cole

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, made this prediction while campaigning for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) there. He said that even if Tonye Cole, the APC candidate for governor of Rivers State, wears a bible on his head and chest on election day, he will still lose.

Wike only made two flyovers in his state, he said, and he saw Tonye Cole on TV. Wike claimed he wouldn’t have made such a remark if he had been more familiar with the complexities of Rivers State’s administration.

mistakenly said to him, “You (Tonye Cole) said you are a pastor; may God forgive you. You’re no preacher, that much is obvious. No candidate for this election should wear a Bible on their torso or shoulders. Yesterday, I caught a glimpse of him on TV, and he explained that two municipalities handle all of the flyovers. I’m curious as to where he’s been putting down roots. Exactly where does he live? To what extent did the former minister who served as his employer undertake flyovers? Proof positive that he has no idea what good government looks like in Rivers State.

Respected Audience, Leave your feedback on this thread; I value your input.

Loyalnews (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

2023 Election Threatened As Bandits and Unknown Gunmen Brazen Renewed Attack

7 mins ago

Labour Party Campaigns in Kano State Today (Videos).

7 mins ago

Video: OVIA 2023: “Go And Win” — Edo Largest Christian Congregation Endorse Dennis Idahosa [PHOTOS]

11 mins ago

I remain Chairman of PDP in Ekiti, Omolase dismisses dissolution of Exco

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button