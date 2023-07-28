Even If Wike Has Turned Against Our Party, I Believe He Has Something To Deliver To The Govt—Sani

During an interview with Arise , Senator Shehu Sani, a former Senator from Kaduna Central, stated that he believes Nyesom Wike has something to offer the government, even if he has turned against their party. He made the statement in reaction to the ministerial list, which included Wike’s name on it.

As regards this, Sen. Sani stated that the only person he can vouch for is the nominee from Bauchi State, Professor Pate, pointing out that his antecedents and experience are enough to speak for him. He further stated that it is difficult to tell which person would perform well or not until the portfolios are given for the appointment.

According to him, “Until the portfolios are attached, one cannot say whether one can do this or not, but one that I can vouch for is the nominee from Bauchi State, Pate, who I believe has been a man who has excelled both nationally and globally, and he has a lot to deliver. And others have their own track records, but until their names are attached to their portfolios, you’ll never know whether they can deliver or not. In all honesty, Wike, even though he has turned against our party, is one who has also performed very well in areas of infrastructure in the state, so I believe he has something to deliver to the government, but in general terms, I can see other issues that are likely going to come up from the opposition side. “

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Arise (17:06)

Square (

)