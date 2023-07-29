Even If Wike Has Turned Against Our Party, I Believe He Has Something To Deliver To The Govt- Sani

In an interview with Arise , Senator Shehu Sani, a former Senator from Kaduna Central, expressed his belief that despite Nyesom Wike’s opposition to their party, he still has valuable contributions to offer the government. This comes in response to Wike’s inclusion in the ministerial list. Senator Sani emphasized that he can personally vouch for the nominee from Bauchi State, Professor Pate, citing his impressive track record and extensive experience as qualifications that speak for themselves. He also mentioned that assessing the performance of appointees would be challenging until their portfolios are assigned.

During the interview, Senator Shehu Sani acknowledged that while Nyesom Wike might have differences with their party, it doesn’t necessarily diminish the potential value he can bring to the government. The senator’s perspective suggests that individuals from different political backgrounds can still make meaningful contributions if given the opportunity.

According to him, “Until the portfolios are attached, one cannot say whether one can do this or not, but one that I can vouch for is the nominee from Bauchi State, Pate, who I believe has been a man who has excelled both nationally and globally, and he has a lot to deliver. And others have their own track records, but until their names are attached to their portfolios, you’ll never know whether they can deliver or not. In all honesty, Wike, even though he has turned against our party, is one who has also performed very well in areas of infrastructure in the state, so I believe he has something to deliver to the government, but in general terms, I can see other issues that are likely going to come up from the opposition side. “

In contrast, Senator Sani expressed utmost confidence in Professor Pate, the nominee from Bauchi State. He believed that Pate’s past achievements and expertise make him a standout candidate, giving him a strong sense of assurance in Pate’s ability to excel in any appointed role.

However, Senator Sani also recognized the complexity of predicting the future performance of any nominee until they are officially assigned specific portfolios for their appointments. This statement indicates that the senator is open to evaluating each nominee’s performance based on their actions and achievements in their respective roles once they assume their ministerial responsibilities.

Video Credit: Arise (17:06)



