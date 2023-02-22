Even If We Change Our President, The US Will Never Abandon Ukraine – Derek Chollet Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the news report from Fox news agency; they revealed that A senior US official, Derek Chollet, counsellor to the US State Department; has said that the change in the party that controls the presidential post will not affect US support for Ukraine.

Answering the question of what will happen if a new president is elected in 2024, he noted that assistance to Ukraine is one of the few issues on which Democrats and Republicans agree.

“It’s important to note that in the US there has been bipartisan support for our assistance in Ukraine,” he said.

According to Chollet, in the year that has passed since the beginning of the war, the United States has provided almost US$30 billion in security assistance, which is six times higher than the 2021 defence budget of Ukraine.

He called Russia’s suspension of the nuclear weapons treaty “the height of irresponsibility”, but added that the practical impact of this decision is unclear.

“It does not make the world a safer place and yet again reveals Vladimir Putin’s intent to try to undermine global stability,” Chollet added.

