Even If Tribunal Orders A Rerun, Election Would Be Worse For PDP Because There’s No Cohesion -Fayose

According to the Sun paper, Ayodele Fayose, a former Governor of Ekiti State and prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has emphasized the urgent necessity for the main opposition party to address its internal disputes.

He expressed concerns about the lack of cohesion within the party and suggested that even if the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal were to order a rerun election, it would pose significant challenges due to this internal discord.

Fayose conveyed his apprehensions regarding the future of the PDP. He stated that the party might face the risk of fading away if its Presidential Candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, fails to secure victory against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Fayose revealed that the party is currently experiencing internal financial difficulties, particularly regarding the payment of salaries to members of the National Working Committee (NWC). He pointed out that some members have refrained from pursuing alternative political opportunities, hoping for a potential rerun election ordered by the Tribunal.

Fayose firmly emphasized the necessity of convening a meeting with all aggrieved members to resolve the party’s internal crisis.

