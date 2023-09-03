Even if tribunal orders a rerun, election would be worse for PDP because There’s no cohesion- Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, a former Governor of Ekiti State and a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stressed the immediate need for the main opposition party to resolve its internal conflicts, as reported by the Sun paper.

He voiced worries about the party’s lack of unity and proposed that if the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal were to call for a new election, it would be difficult to carry out because of this internal disagreement.

Fayose expressed his concerns about the future of the PDP, suggesting that the party could potentially decline if Atiku Abubakar, their Presidential Candidate in the previous election, does not succeed in winning against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Fayose disclosed that the party is currently facing internal financial challenges, specifically when it comes to paying salaries to members of the National Working Committee (NWC). He highlighted that certain members have chosen not to explore other political options, as they are hopeful for a potential rerun election as directed by the Tribunal.

Fayose strongly emphasized the importance of organizing a meeting with all disgruntled members in order to address and find a solution to the internal crisis within the party.

Dear valued readers, we highly appreciate your viewpoints and thoughts regarding the current topic. We urge you to kindly leave your comments in the designated section and continue to follow us for the latest news updates. Your active participation contributes to creating a lively community and ensures that you stay well-informed. We are grateful for your support and for being a part of our progress.

Quoted (

)