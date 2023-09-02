Even If Tribunal Orders A Rerun, Election Would Be Worse For PDP Because There Is No Cohesion–Fayose

A former Governor of Ekiti State and a staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose, has revealed the need for the main opposition party to call aggrieved members together to resolve internal crisis; as he maintained that even if the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal was to order a rerun election, the party would not find it easier than the last election because there is no cohesion.

Ayodele Fayose had said, “If they say go and do rerun, where is the cohesion to do such, the election would be worse than what it was.”

Forward video to 10:40 – https://youtu.be/urvX4hD5qHQ?si=QddAPMsEPS9MJd5o

Fayose, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television, said the main opposition party might go into extinction if the Presidential Candidate of the party in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, fails to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. He revealed that the party is already falling apart, after he said his findings showed that the party has not been able to afford the salaries of members of the National Working Committee (NWC). According to him, the only reason why some members have not furthered their political career somewhere else is because of the hope that the Tribunal might order a rerun election.

Fayose had insisted that there is a need to call all aggrieved members together and resolve the internal crisis in the party.

