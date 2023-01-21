Even If Tinubu Is On A Wheelchair, He Will Continue To Insist That He Must Be President —Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, has described the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress as someone who is desperate for power.

Speaking during an exclusive interview session, he wondered why Bola Tinubu is still insisting on contesting even when he knows that he’s not physically fit for the position.

Even when he is on a wheelchair, Dele Momodu believes that Tinubu will still be insisting that he must be president of Nigeria.

He said: “Tinubu, I’m sorry, due to no fault of his, is physically unfit. Anybody can be sick, so I’m not trying to disparage him. If you’re sick, you’re sick if you’re weak, you’re weak. But, you know, for Tinubu politics is his life. Politics is his blood. So, he is not going to agree, even if he is on a wheelchair, I’m sure he will continue to insist that he must be president of Nigeria. And that’s very unfortunate. I place Nigeria above friendship. If I felt he had the capacity physically, mentally and otherwise to run Nigeria, I would support him.”

Source: Tribune

