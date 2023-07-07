Even If Tinubu Doesn’t Reward My Loyalty And Support, I Have Enough Assets- Asari Dokubo

Alhaji Asari Dokubo during a live session on his official facebook account has that disclosed all the loyalty and sacrifices he has made for the president of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu isn’t because he wants to be rewarded a contract neither does he expect anything in return.

According him, a lot of people especially the upper class citizens thinks he became friends with Tinubu to gain favour or a political seat not knowing they had been friends years back and it was he, Asari Dokubo and few other friends that encouraged President Tinubu to purchase the election form and contest, adding that even when the election became tough and people thought Tinubu won’t win, they never gave up on him but continued to support and encourage him.

“I didn’t support Tinubu to be rewarded a contract neither did I support him to get anything in return, if president Tinubu doesn’t reward me, I have enough assets, I will continue to support and stand by him because I see him as a brother and father who has good plans for Nigeria” he said.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 40:03)

SureDesigns (

)