Even If Tinubu Accuses PDP of Sabotage, buhari will Still Be Affected -Jide Johnson

A senior lecturer at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Jide Johnson, has said that the attempt by the APC to pin Tinubu’s allegations on the PDP will inevitably affect Nigeria’s president. Speaking on Plus TV, Jide explained how President buhari was attacked by the recent allegations by his party’s presidential candidate.

In response to the topic, Jide said, “If the APC claims that the PDP members are the ones colluding with the saboteurs called out by Tinubu, then it implies that there is gross incompetence on the part of the APC-led government and the ministry of petroleum.” There is inevitably an attack on the president, whichever way you look at it. President buhari is the Petroleum Minister, who is in charge of the petroleum ministry.

He added, “Tinubu’s claim implies that there is incompetence and a lack of capacity on the part of whoever is managing the petroleum ministry.” We all know who is managing the industry. Blaming PDP would mean playing to the gallery. Tinubu said what he said, and it is clear to any average man on the street. I think this is an attempt to put a spin on it. How will the PDP be responsible if the APC has been in government for 8 years? APC should discuss their eight years in power. The blame game should stop.

You can watch the interview here. (14:20 minute)

Content created and supplied by: Adegori22 (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Accuses #PDP #Sabotage #buhari #Affected #Jide #JohnsonEven If Tinubu Accuses PDP of Sabotage, buhari will Still Be Affected -Jide Johnson Publish on 2023-01-28 15:53:06