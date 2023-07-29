Even If There’s a Rerun 10 Times, I Can Assure You, Atiku Will Never Beat Bola Tinubu—Modibo

During an interview with Arise , Ibrahim Modibo, Member of the APC, stated that he can assure the people that even if there’s a rerun ten times, Atiku Abubakar will never beat Bola Tinubu because most of the policies he has put in place today have been in the right direction. He added that the issue of subsidy removal, which has caused a lot of hardship to the poor, was all promised by all the major candidates in the election.

He added that people may take the policies as a punishment, but at the end of the day, they would have every reason to smile. He, however, urged the people to be patient with Tinubu as he continues to tackle the various issues in the country.

According to him, “We’ve seen what people have been able to do before. They’ve been tested, but they were not trusted, and that was why they lost the elections, and for them now, they reclaim this mandate, and I can hear my brother Daniel Bwala talking about the fact that, I think it’s a tall dream, it’s a daydream that they should be a rerun for Atiku to win. Even if there’s a rerun ten times, I can assure you, Atiku will never beat Bola Tinubu, bearing in mind that, as it is today, Bola Tinubu has been able to leave a mark on the sands of time. These policies he has been able to bring are great; they are policies that are difficult to follow in the sense that there are policies that people find as if it’s punishment, but at the end of the day, we’ll have every course to smile bearing in mind that the issue of subsidy, which is very fundamental, all the political parties agreed that subsidy must go.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: Arise (12:18)

Squareblogg (

)