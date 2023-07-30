Even If There’s a Rerun 10 Times, I Can Assure You, Atiku Will Never Beat Bola Tinubu—Modibo

In an interview with Arise , APC member Ibrahim Modibo said that he is confident that Bola Tinubu will win again even if the election were held ten times, citing the fact that the majority of Tinubu’s policies thus far have been positive. He continued, saying that all the major contenders in the race had vowed to address the issue of subsidy elimination, which has caused a lot of suffering for the poor.

He continued by saying that while some may view the measures as punitive, they ultimately have nothing to be unhappy about. The people, he said, should be patient with Tinubu as he works to solve the country’s problems.

We know what people are capable of because we’ve seen it before,” he said. They’ve been put to the test, but voters didn’t put their faith in them, so they lost the election; now, they’re hoping to recapture that mandate. I can hear my brother Daniel Bwala arguing for a redo, but I don’t think Atiku has a chance. I guarantee that no matter how many times this is replayed, Atiku will never be able to defeat Bola Tinubu so long as Bola Tinubu’s legacy remains as it is today. “These policies he has brought in are great; they are difficult to follow in the sense that there are policies that people find as if it’s punishment, but in the end, we’ll have every course to smile keeping in mind that the issue of subsidy, which is very fundamental, all the political parties agreed that subsidy must go.”

Arise produced this video

