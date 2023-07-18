‘Even If The Court Judgment Does Not Favour The President, It Shouldn’t Lead To Anarchy’ – Akin Osuntokun

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned the election petition court that misinterpreting the FCT 25% lawful votes cast can lead to Anarchy. The Director General of Peter Obi campaign council, Akin Osuntokun has alleged that whether the court ruling favors the President or not, it shouldn’t lead to anarchy in the Nation. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the ruling party should not influence the decision of the Judges. According to him, the Labour Party will accept the verdict of the court even if it’s against them.

He said, ”Nigeria is a country governed by the rule of law and under the rule of law, there is going to be a judgment that will not favor the candidate even if it is the President. But that shouldn’t lead to anarchy or do will have a different definition of how a country should be governed. Are you saying that if the court judgment does not go your way, it will lead to Anarchy? That is not logical to me, you want to predetermine what the judge will say.”

