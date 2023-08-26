Even If Peter Obi Had Won The Election There’s No Way He Would Be Able To Govern- Wumi Akintide

Former Assistant Secretary in the Nigeria Civil Service, Dr. Wumi Akintide has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi would have not been able to govern Nigeria even if he had won the 2023 presidential election.

According to a report from Sahara Reporters, he stated that even though he believed that the former Anambra State governor was the best candidate, he would not have been able to govern successfully with the current Nigerian constitution.

The retired civil servant attributed the outstanding performance of Obi in the 2023 presidential election to the decision of APC to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket. He asserted that the action drove away many southern Christians away who would have otherwise voted for Tinubu.

In his words, “I was convinced that given the constitution that we have and all the provisions in it, that even if Peter Obi had won that election, there is no way he would have been able to govern,

“If you look at it objectively, most of what he was promising can never be possible (with the current constitution), but he was decidedly the best man.”

[EXTRACTS FROM SAHARA REPORTERS]

