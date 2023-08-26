Even If Peter Obi Had Won The Election, He Wouldn’t Be Able To Govern Nigeria” -Wunmi Akintide

Dr. Wumi Akintide, a former Assistant Secretary in the Nigeria Civil Service, has expressed the opinion that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, would have faced challenges in governing Nigeria even if he had emerged victorious in the 2023 presidential election.

In a report by Sahara Reporters, he emphasized that despite his belief that the former Anambra State governor was the most suitable candidate, prevailing issues with the current Nigerian constitution would have hindered his successful governance.

Akintide attributed Peter Obi’s commendable performance in the 2023 presidential election to the All Progressives Congress (APC) opting for a Muslim-Muslim ticket. He maintained that this decision alienated many southern Christians who might have otherwise supported Tinubu.

In his statement, Akintide remarked, “I was convinced that given the constitution that we have and all the provisions in it, that even if Peter Obi had won that election, there is no way he would have been able to govern. If you look at it objectively, most of what he was promising can never be possible (with the current constitution), but he was decidedly the best man.”

BurstMedia (

)