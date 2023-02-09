NEWS

Even If Obi Wins Or Not, He Has Fostered A Seismic Change In Nigerian Politics – Akin Osuntokun

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 321 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Even If Obi Wins Or Not, He Has Fostered A Seismic Change In Nigerian Politics – Akin Osuntokun

Less than a few weeks ahead of the 2023 general elections, The Director General, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Balogun Akin Osuntokun, revealed that Peter Obi’s emergence in Nigerian politics has fostered a seismic change in the political configuration and culture of Nigeria. 

While speaking to the Newsmen in Abuja earlier today, Balogun Akin Osuntokun stated that the good news is that either Peter Obi wins the forthcoming presidential election or he loses, his emergence in Nigerian Politics has fostered a seismic change in the political configuration and culture of Nigeria. 

He further stated that, “It is the dawn in which El-Rufai and the retrogressive forces he represents are going to be on permanent disorderly retreat. God does not start a project He cannot finish.”

Dear esteemed readers, you can kindly share your thoughts and opinions in the comments box below as regards Balogun Akin Osuntokun’s opinion on the labour party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi’s emergence in Nigeria’s politics. 

Source: Vanguard Newspaper 

Content created and supplied by: Masterupondpen (via 50minds
News )

#Obi #Wins #Fostered #Seismic #Change #Nigerian #Politics #Akin #OsuntokunEven If Obi Wins Or Not, He Has Fostered A Seismic Change In Nigerian Politics – Akin Osuntokun Publish on 2023-02-09 18:48:08



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

A Party In Tatters Few Days To Voting, The Sign Of Defeat Are All There To See – Keyamo Drags PDP

7 mins ago

2023: Some Northern States that might not favour Atiku Abubakar according to report by Nextier poll

10 mins ago

Reactions Trails Video Of Destroyed LP’s Lagos Campaign Rally Bus Attacked By Thugs In Lagos

17 mins ago

They said I am stingy because they stolen all the money – Peter Obi

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button