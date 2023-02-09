Even If Obi Wins Or Not, He Has Fostered A Seismic Change In Nigerian Politics – Akin Osuntokun

Less than a few weeks ahead of the 2023 general elections, The Director General, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Balogun Akin Osuntokun, revealed that Peter Obi’s emergence in Nigerian politics has fostered a seismic change in the political configuration and culture of Nigeria.

While speaking to the Newsmen in Abuja earlier today, Balogun Akin Osuntokun stated that the good news is that either Peter Obi wins the forthcoming presidential election or he loses, his emergence in Nigerian Politics has fostered a seismic change in the political configuration and culture of Nigeria.

He further stated that, “It is the dawn in which El-Rufai and the retrogressive forces he represents are going to be on permanent disorderly retreat. God does not start a project He cannot finish.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Masterupondpen (via 50minds

News )

