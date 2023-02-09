Even If Obi Wins Or Loses, His Emergence Has Brought Change In The Political Configuration- Osuntokun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, The Director General, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Balogun Akin Osuntokun, has said that even if the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi win or lose the election, his emergence has brought change in the political configuration on NIgeria.

Osuntokun made statement on Thursday, in response to the Kaduna State Governor’s attempt to belittle Obi’s chances at the upcoming Presidential elections. Recall that El-Rufai said peter Obi can not win this election because he is not getting enough support from the North. According to him, Obi is doing 1 per cent in Sokoto, Kano etc. And these are the places the voters are. The fact that you do 70 per cent in Anambra does not mean you are better than someone with 10 per cent in Kano

Speaking to men in Abuja, The Campaign Director General, while reacting said “The good news of Obi’s emergence is that win or “lose “, he has fostered a seismic change in the political configuration and culture of Nigeria. It is the dawn in which El-Rufai and the retrogressive forces he represents are going to be on permanent disorderly retreat. God does not start a project He cannot finish.”

Source: The Vanguard paper

Ikechukwu (

)