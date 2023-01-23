Even if Atiku and Wike reconcile, we will not support Atiku until Wike commands—Nwanosike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, one of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike, has declared that even if the River State governor, Nyesome Wike, reconciles with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, he won’t support the presidential candidate until Wike instructs that they show support for Atiku.

He added that after all the PDP leaders, including Nyesome Wike, dumped the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, they screened the other two front-runners, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and figured out that Tinubu is a true unifier between the two of them.

Nwanosike further stated that the party had resolved to campaign vigorously for Tinubu in River State while the party leadership ensures that Atiku Abubakar loses in the state.

“After we screened Tinubu and Peter Obi, we found out that Tinubu is the best candidate,” Nwanosike added.

Video credit: YouTube

Favourblog (

)