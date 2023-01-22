NEWS

Even Gov Soludo Has Said That Most Of The Crimes Alleged To Be Carried Out By Fulani Are Lies-MACBAN

In an interview, The new National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Baba Ngelzarma has reacted to the allegations that most of the attacks carried out in the country are done by Fulani Headers. According to him, it is unfair to label all Fulani criminals. Even Governor Soludo has said that most of the crimes alleged to be carried out by Fulani are lies”

He made this statement while responding to a question when he was asked to speak about the kidnapping allegedly prepetrated by herders

In his own words, Baba Ngelzarma said The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, said he realised that most of the crimes alleged to have been perpetrated by the Fulani are not actually being done by them but by the natives. Imagine what took place in the Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, before discovery, has been alleged to have been perpetrated by the Fulani. After the investigation, who were the perpetrators? They were not Fulani.

