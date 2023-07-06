NEWS

EU’s report on 2023 General elections unacceptable — Satguru Maharaji

Satguru maharaj ji, the founder of the one love family, slammed the european union’s election observation mission (eom) 2023 study on nigeria’s general elections, calling it “inacceptable.” Maharaj ji issued a statement on thursday, expressing dismay and dismissing the study as unsubstantiated, absurd, and unacceptable. After leaders and presidents of many countries had already congratulated bola tinubu, the election winner, he said that the eu report should not have been released. Maharaj ji slammed the lack of coverage and monitoring provided by the eu electoral mission in nigeria, claiming that their reports were based on rumors, hearsay, unverifiable facts, and orchestrated social media commentary.”the results of the european union electoral observers survey on the 2023 general elections are being read with dismay and astonishment by us.” It was partisan, presumptuous, unsubstantiated, absurd, and inadmissible,” maharaj ji said. He said that the timing of the eu study was intended to pervert the course of justice while the presidential election petition tribunal was still ongoing. Maharaj ji defended nigeria’s sovereignty and dismissed any notion that the eu controls how the country conducts its elections and governs itself.”we want to completely ignore it,” he says. It is absolutely condemnable. When they learn that the presidential election petition tribunal is still sitting and on track, it is unfair for them to give a final report.

