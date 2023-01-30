NEWS

European Union Election Observer Mission Meets APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 16 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

European Union Election Observer Mission Meets APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu

The European Union Election Observer Mission met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Abuja on Monday, January 30, 2023. The delegation was led by its Chief Observer, Mr. Barry Andrews. 

The meeting is about the upcoming presidential election, slated for February 25, 2023. 

A prominent member of Tinubu’s media team, Dada Olusegun, shared this on his Twitter handle on Monday. The details of the discussion were not revealed to the public. 

The former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, and the former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, were also present at the meeting. 

The presidential candidate had earlier met with several foreign missions in the country ahead of the general elections. 

The European Union Election Observer Mission is also expected to meet with other presidential candidates ahead of the election, which is fast approaching. 

Watch the video here

 

 

Content created and supplied by: OfficialReporter (via 50minds
News )

#European #Union #Election #Observer #Mission #Meets #APC #Presidential #Candidate #Bola #TinubuEuropean Union Election Observer Mission Meets APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-30 16:51:36



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 16 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Buhari Will Relocate To Daura After The Handover Date – Lai Mohammed.

4 mins ago

You Don’t Need To Cause Any Trouble Because Your Days In Office Are Numbered—APC tells Adeleke

5 mins ago

Tinubu’s PCC Should Reveal Link Between Naira Redesign & Wining Election -PDP’s Chijioke Agu

13 mins ago

Why No Billionaire Has Ever Become Nigeria’s President -Dan Nwanyanwu

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button