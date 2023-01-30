This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

European Union Election Observer Mission Meets APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu

The European Union Election Observer Mission met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Abuja on Monday, January 30, 2023. The delegation was led by its Chief Observer, Mr. Barry Andrews.

The meeting is about the upcoming presidential election, slated for February 25, 2023.

A prominent member of Tinubu’s media team, Dada Olusegun, shared this on his Twitter handle on Monday. The details of the discussion were not revealed to the public.

The former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, and the former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, were also present at the meeting.

The presidential candidate had earlier met with several foreign missions in the country ahead of the general elections.

The European Union Election Observer Mission is also expected to meet with other presidential candidates ahead of the election, which is fast approaching.

Watch the video here.

Content created and supplied by: OfficialReporter (via 50minds

News )

#European #Union #Election #Observer #Mission #Meets #APC #Presidential #Candidate #Bola #TinubuEuropean Union Election Observer Mission Meets APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-30 16:51:36