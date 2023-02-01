Eunice Ortom: Available and Accessible

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

By Tion Paul Tyover

She is the Founder, Eunice Spring Of Life Foundation. She is an advocate of Gender Equality and Youth Empowerment.

Her advocacy on gender based violence and women participation in active politics has made her stood out amongst those who had occupied that esteemed position of first lady in the state and even beyond.

She has stood firmly behind her husband, H. E Gov Samuel Ortom. The success of our great party, People’s Democratic Party PDP, in the 2019 elections cannot be written without mentioning her name and she is on course for a repeat this 2023 elections.

Her quest for Women/Youths participation in active politics has yet been demonstrated. She recently completed a campaign tour of the 23 local governments aimed at creating awareness for Women/Youths who constitute a higher voting population and also canvassing support for PDP. This is the first of it’s kind in the history of the state.

In recognition of her dedication to serving humanity, she has received many awards for her outstanding works. Notably, The National Council for Women Societies, NCWS, presented her with an “Award of Excellence for her immense contributions towards the Development of Women and Youth” Dr. Ortom was a recipient of “First Lady of the Year” at the 4th edition of the Daily Asset Awards.

She is the most available and accessible first lady. She has redefined the role of the office of the first lady, in the process set a very high standard and it remains to be seen what her successor will do.

