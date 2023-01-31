This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

EU to deploy 100 election observers

100 observers will be deployed, according to the European Union Election Observation Mission, for the 2023 elections.

This was said by Barry Andrews, the EU EOM’s Chief Observer, on Monday in Abuja at the official launch of the EU EOM to Nigeria 2023.

According to Andrews, the Independent National Electoral Commission invited the EU to deploy the EU EOM, and on January 11, 2023, a core team of 11 professionals with expertise in various elements of elections arrived to begin work.

He added that this is the eighth EU EOM to visit Nigeria since 1999 and that, for the first time in Nigeria, the mission is headed by an Election Technology Analyst who will be evaluating the usage of technologies, particularly the verification of voters and the transmission of results.

The Chief Observer and Deputy Chief Observer are part of our team, along with 11 other members who have been here since January 11, according to Andrews. We have political and election analysts, media specialists, social media analysts, and mainstream analysts.

“On January 29, 40 long-term observers were sent in 20 teams of two to cover the 36 states around the nation. We will rely on their observations, input from the data they were able to gather, and meetings with stakeholders to assist us finish the job we are now working on.

“We’ll be looking at how the Electoral Act has been put into practice, all the changes that have occurred, and the unique problems that Nigeria has. We are aware of all the peculiarities that each electoral atmosphere has that have an impact on the nation. There are issues with the new technology, complete implementation of the Electoral Act, and INEC’s operations.

“Locally recruited short-term observers will also be used in the election’s immediate operations. Not only the EU delegations present, but also the short-term observers from Canada, Norway, and Switzerland, are to be commended for their cooperation. We would have 100 observers who would be there on election day in due course. The voting, counting, and tabulation processes will be observed by the 100 observers on February 25 and March 11.

A preliminary statement would be released two days after the general election, according to Andrews, based on the information and observations from the long-term observers.

According to him, “The EU EOM will release a preliminary statement two days after each election day and will remain in Nigeria until the completion of the full electoral process, including complaints and appeals processes and any potential second round of the presidential election.”

