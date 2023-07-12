EU Surprisingly Restored Confidence In Election Monitoring Around The World By Not Mincing Words-Oby Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili, The former minister of Education has stated that the European Union observers, who came into Nigeria during the 2023 general elections to witness the whole process, has surprisingly restored confidence in election monitoring around the world

It is no gainsaying that the content of the final report released by the European Union observers has been gaining reactions from Nigeians

The former minister of education has stated that the report released by the international body has restored confidence in election monitoring around the world

She said that the European Union observers was able to achieve that because they didn’t mince words in their final report

