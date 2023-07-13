EU report restored confidence in election monitoring – Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, expressed her appreciation for the European Union Election Observation Mission, commending them for not compromising the credibility of the electoral process. According to Ezekwesili, the report on the 2023 election pleasantly surprised her by providing an honest and straightforward assessment. She stated that the report stood out from the growing trend of observer mission reports, which seemed to prioritize political considerations over the integrity of the electoral process.

Through her verified Twitter account, Ezekwesili emphasized that the report deted from the norm and restored confidence in the practice of election observation worldwide. She claimed that observer mission reports were increasingly becoming standardized and lacking in depth, compromising the credibility of the electoral processes they were meant to evaluate.

By acknowledging the European Union Election Observation Mission’s report, Ezekwesili aimed to highlight its significant departure from the prevailing approach, and she believed that it had the potential to set a new standard for election monitoring. The former Minister hoped that this fresh perspective would encourage other observer missions to prioritize transparency, accuracy, and the overall credibility of their reports, ultimately strengthening the integrity of elections globally.

02free (

)