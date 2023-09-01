EU Commission approves adapted COVID-19 vaccine as infections rise

In response to the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19 and its variants, the European Commission has approved an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech-Pfizer. This adapted vaccine, known as Comirnaty XBB.1.5-adapted, represents the third alteration to the vaccine and has been authorized for use in adults, children, and infants above the age of 6 months.

According to Punch paper, the European Commission made this announcement in a press release on September 1, 2023. EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides welcomed the timely authorization of the updated vaccine, emphasizing its ability to target emerging and spreading variants of the virus.

Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in the EU, infection rates have remained relatively low, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. However, the EU is preparing for the autumn and winter seasons when COVID-19 is expected to circulate alongside seasonal influenza. The authorization of the updated vaccine aims to help EU countries better prepare for their upcoming vaccination campaigns.

BioNTech, based in Germany, gained international recognition for developing a COVID-19 vaccine based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology. In 2021, BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer supplied over 2.6 billion doses of their coronavirus vaccine, although this number decreased to around two billion in the following year.

The approval of this adapted COVID-19 vaccine underscores the ongoing efforts to combat the virus and its evolving variants, as well as the importance of vaccination in managing the pandemic

