Essentially the most important thing as at now, is the security of our nation – Ag. CG Nigerian Immigration Service, Caroline Adepoju

In accordance with Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s instructions and in alignment with the decision of the West African Economic Community’s heads of government (ECOWAS), Caroline Adepoju, the acting Controller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, declared the closure of the Nigerian border with the Niger Republic on August 1, 2023.

This measure is among the sanctions imposed on the Niger Republic in response to the military seizure of power from the democratically elected government.

The acting Controller General visited the Ilea border to oversee the extent of compliance with the federal government’s directives.

While speaking with a reporter from Arise TV , she emphasised that the Nigerian government prioritises the nation’s security and safety above all other considerations.

Caroline Adepoju said, “Essentially the most important thing as at now, is the security of our nation.” “When there is security that is when business can Thrive, as soon as the government is satisfied with the level of security that is expected and that is complied with in Nigeria well there will be a further instruction on what to do.”

