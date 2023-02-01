Essays I Wrote Years Ago Against Tinubu Changes Nothing, I Was In People’s Pigs Party Then – FFK.

The Media Director of the ruling All Progressive Congress Campaign council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed that the circulating essay he wrote years ago against the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, changes nothing.

Fani-Kayode who revealed this on his verified facebook page on Wednesday, noted that he was in People Pigs Party then but saw the light and left the swine adding that those that are unhappy with that can drop dead.

He wrote, “Circulating essays I wrote years ago about @officialABAT changes nothing. I was in the People’s Pigs Party then but saw the light and left the swine. Been in All Progressive Congress since and have fought for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to win the every fibre of my being. Those that are unhappy with that can drop dead.

Recall that Tinubu appointed the former minister of aviation as the Director New Media of his campaign. Fani-Kayode was the Director of Media and publicity at Jonathan/Sambo presidential campaign organization in 2015

