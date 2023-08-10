Especially In The Party Room, I Want You To Rock All The Girls – Mercy Eke To Ike Onyeama

Mercy Eke has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she has been talking to her ex boyfriend, Ike Onyeama who is in the same house with her about having a woman in the Big Brother’s House, recall that Ike Onyeama won the Head Of House Games, and he chose Mercy Eke amongst his BFFs, in the Head Of House lounge,

Mercy Eke said that in the night party room, she doesn’t want him to stand around, she wants him to rock the ladies.

Ike Onyeama told Mercy Eke that he was never a rocker, and that she has never seen him rock. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Mercy Eke about wanting Ike Onyeama to have a woman in the Big Brother’s House.

People are saying that what’s Mercy Eke’s business about Ike Onyeama having a woman, because Mercy Eke and Ike Onyeama were in a romantic relationship with each other before they broke up. This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)