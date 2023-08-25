Erik Ten Hag rules four players out of Man United’s clash vs Forest & Confirms Hojlund’s Boost.

Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, provided updates on the fitness of five players ahead of their Premier League showdown against Nottingham Forest this Saturday.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the 23/24 campaign, securing just three points from their matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

In preparation for the forthcoming match at Old Trafford, ten Hag revealed the latest news concerning the injury to Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, and Rasmus Hojlund.

“We can’t do that [provide a precise timescale], it’s personal these days. They will be absent for some period where Luke will have a lengthier absence than Mason [Mount]. He said.

Last season, Malacia deputised for Shaw at left-back; however, he has been sidelined since the pre-season due to an injury sustained during international duty.

Ten Hag revealed that it will be “a few weeks” before the Dutchman can make a return, necessitating the team to identify internal solutions for their absence.

The manager continued “We have solutions within our squad to handle that [situation at left-back]. We had considered this scenario before the season commenced. While we hoped to evade it, we were prepared for it if it did arise.”

Rasmus Hojlund, on the other hand, has taken a significant step forward by fully engaging in training sessions following a back issue.

However, ten Hag believes that another week of group training is required before Hojlund can be considered for a place in the team

“Not [ready] for tomorrow. [He’s] near. Today, for the first time, he joined team training. Therefore, we expect him to participate in a full week of team training next week.

Source; Man Utd

