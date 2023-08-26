NEWS

Erik Ten Hag provides update on why Raphael Varane was subbed off early in Man Utd's gane vs Fore

Erik Ten Hag has provided update on the injury to Raphael Varane after Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Varane, who has struggled with fitness issues in his United career, was subbed off following his complaint during the match and was replaced by Victor Lindelof in the second half.

“We didn’t want to risk him,” Ten Hag reponded to questions regarding the injury, stating the availability of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as ble replacements.

The manager’s words opened up on the club’s effort to handle injuries more judiciously this season. “He had complaints and if it’s really bad I don’t know, we have to wait. He said.

Despite the setback and Varane’s departure, Manchester United’s resilience shone as they overcame a 2-0 deficit to triumph 3-2. Christian Eriksen’s goal before halftime and contributions from Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes sealed the comeback victory.

Reflecting on the overall performance, Ten Hag praised the team’s fighting spirit, despite a less-than-convincing start to the season. “It’s a horror start giving them two goals and making mistakes, but I’m very pleased with the comeback.

Source: Manchester Evening .

