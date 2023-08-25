Erik Ten Hag provides update on the availability of Rasmus Hojlund ahead of the match vs Nottingham.

Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, has provided crucial updates on various fronts during his pre-match press conference ahead of their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

Addressing the fitness of Rasmus Hojlund, Ten Hag revealed that while the player is close to regaining his fitness, he won’t be participating in the upcoming weekend fixture. “Not for tomorrow. It’s near. He said.

When questioned about the return of Mason Greenwood following his suspension due to legal matters, Ten Hag’s response showed his single-minded focus on the available players and team performance.

He stated, “I only have statements about our performance, our squad, where we have to improve because it’s clear, we have to improve. I have to put every effort in to get the team to perform.”

Ten Hag also discussed the team’s injury situation, revealing the challenges of top-tier football.

With Luke Shaw and Mason Mount sidelined due to injuries, he stated the need to build a resilient squad that can adapt to such setbacks.

He said, “It’s normal, top football, you got to the limits, injuries coming up, always disappointing but you have to deal with it and construct a squad.”

Regarding the midfield’s performance in a recent match against Spurs, the manager clarified that his concerns were centered on defensive and offensive aspects rather than the midfield.

