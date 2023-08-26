NEWS

Erica Did Everything Right, I Was Just Stubborn; It Was My Fault And I Take Responsibility -Kiddwaya

BBNaija former housemate, Kiddwaya has revealed that things are still alright between himself and Erica. He also revealed that he called her on phone recently.

Kiddwaya, while being interviewed stated that a relationship could not work out with Erica because he was stubborn. He also stated that it was his fault and that he takes responsibility for it. The former housemate described Erica as an amazing person and that she never did anything wrong.

Below is a screenshot of the interview:

Kiddwaya when asked during the interview about the reason a relationship with Erica couldn’t work out said;

”I spoke to Erica yesterday, she is my girl and my close friend. She is good and doing her thing. Erica is an amazing person, she did everything right but I am just stubborn. I am naturally stubborn. Everything is my fault, she had done nothing wrong.”

