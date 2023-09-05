Eric Bailley Completes Permanent Transfer To Besiktas From Manchester United

According to Manchester Evening UK, Eric Bailly’s move to Turkish club Besiktas has been made official as he departs Manchester United permanently.

Excluded from Erik ten Hag’s pre-season first-team squad and without a provisional squad number, Bailly received the message that he was no longer part of the club’s plans. Consequently, he has secured a permanent transfer to Besiktas.

Remarkably, Bailly’s transfer to Besiktas appears to be on a free transfer, even though he was under contract with Manchester United until 2024. Manchester United’s motivation seems to be freeing up their wage bill. Bailly has inked a one-year deal with Besiktas.

A statement from the Turkish Super Lig side reads: “Our club has successfully negotiated with Manchester United for the final transfer of Ivorian defender Eric Bailly. We extend our best wishes to Eric Bailly, who we believe will make significant contributions to our team, for a successful journey in our prestigious jersey, which we proudly present to the public.”

Bailly’s recent football journey included a loan spell with Marseille, capping a seven-year stint at Manchester United since his £30 million move from Villarreal in 2016. He was Jose Mourinho’s first signing for Manchester United and featured in 113 matches for the club.

