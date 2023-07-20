EPL: Why Man United will not secure a top four finish next season

With Mason Mount signed, Andre Onana currently undergoing his United medicals and two wins from two pre-season fixtures, it is indeed promising days ahead for Manchester United.

Last term, Manchester United spent £220m in the summer, secured a top four finish and won the Carabao Cup. An unbelievable height that was expected to be reached by Erik ten Hag in his debut campaign at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has transformed Manchester United into credible title challengers once again and has taken ruthless decisions at the club since his available.

The contract termination of Cristiano Ronaldo is one of Erik ten Hag’s most ruthless decision executed at Manchester United till date. On Sunday, Harry Maguire was stripped off his captaincy at Old Trafford after holding crunch talks with the United boss.

Erik ten Hag has been ruthless since his first day at Manchester United and he intends to become more strict as he gets to know his current squad more.

After 12 years of service, David De Gea has been also allowed to leave, a decision that proved too difficult for past United managers to execute, including the “special” Jose Mourinho.

Erik ten Hag deserves all the credit he can get but there is a growing likelihood that Manchester United might miss out on a top four finish next season.

Which leads to the title of this article, below is probably why Manchester United will not secure a top four finish next season.

Why haven’t Manchester United signed a centre forward yet?

Towards the end of last season, Erik ten Hag’s men struggled for goals upfront in the absence of Marcus Rashford and the Dutchman sounded it clear that a world class No.9 is adequately needed for a potential title charge next season.

But up to date, the Red Devils are still without a new No.9.

Harry Kane was Erik ten Hag’s top priority and Victor Osimhen was considered as an alternative, but with Tottenham and Napoli demanding a £100m fee for both players respectively, Manchester United had to back out from the race.

Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani was even under close consideration as well as Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos but negotiations never materialised for either players.

Now, the Red Devils has turned attention to a 20-year-old inexperienced Denmark striker, who is currently valued at £65m by his current club, Atalanta.

It has also been reported that, Manchester United had agreed personal terms with the Dane international, who scored only nine goals for club and country last term.

Do not get me wrong, the signing of Mason Mount and the imminent arrival of Andre Onana tends to take Erik ten Hag’s side on a whole new level but cannot guarantee the Red Devils a top four finish next season.

Kelvin727 (

)